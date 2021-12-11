Yesterday, BAYZ, the decentralized games organization, announced through its social networks the closure of an initial financing round of USD 4 million led by Yield Guild Games that also included the participation of investors in games and cryptocurrencies. BITKRAFT and Delphi Digital and other participants in the round including Valor Capital, Ascensive Assets, Fabric Ventures, Arca and more. Angel investors include Sebastien Borget (The Sandbox), Aleksander “Psycheout” Larsen and Jeff “Jiho” Zirlin (Axie Infinity), Nickev (RumbleKongs and reNFTLabs).

The funds raised will be used to cement BAYZ’s position as a leading community in the NFT gaming industry through investments and partnerships with leading blockchain game developers, increasing its content and creator network, and recruiting top talent. , they affirmed from the company that was founded by e-sports experts, Matt “MobileMatt” Rutledge and João Borges, and which aims to remove barriers to entry and introduce play to earn games to more people around the world, starting with Brazil.

Matt “MobileMatt” Rutledge, one of the founders stated that with the growth of NFT and blockchain based games, they knew they had an incredible opportunity to bring the play to earn platform to those who need it most by developing their own infrastructure and pipeline of content “We are committed to creating the resources necessary to help players learn about the power of play to earn and help them integrate into the metaverse,” he said.

For its part, João Borges, co-founder of BAYZ claimed to believe in the power of blockchain technology, described it as capable of helping players rise and make their passion their work and thanked investors for believing in his vision “BAYZ has an important role in the revolution of the gaming industry and in a positive impact on the lives of millions of people, starting with Brazil ”, added.

From Yield Guild Games, who were the ones who led the investment round, Gabby Dizon co-founder of YGG, affirmed highlighting that BAYZ’s vision of educating players in blockchain games and developing the play to earn ecosystem in their region is aligned with YGG’s mission to bring more people into the Metaverse with play to earn, and further added: “With Matt and João’s experience in the Brazilian community and mobile gaming e-sports we believe that this partnership with BAYZ will allow us to provide more value and create greater impact for the community.”

BAYZ, which earlier this year announced that the community is responsible for onboarding new players to the metaverse and the BAYZ community within the games it operates in, is run as a community-owned company using a DAO governance structure.That is why a portion of the funds will be allocated to a community fund so that the BAYZ community participates in deciding how to use the funds from a social impact perspective.

