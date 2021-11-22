Nov 22, 2021 at 18:45 CET

Arnau montserrat

Bayern Munich will be the leader of Group E. An affirmation with little risk but that they will have to certify today in Kiev against Dinamo. A draw is enough for Nagelsmann’s team, which comes at the most critical moment of the season. The covid crisis at Bayern is taking its toll at the group level and also on the pitch.

The German coach will have up to seven casualties for today’s game. Gnabry, Musiala, Choupo-Moting and Cuisance, positive contacts, positive Süle and Stansic and a Kimmich who has not been vaccinated and it is the one that is generating the most controversy in the dressing room.

Added to the problems with the covid is the defeat in the Bundesliga that they reaped in the Augsburg field (2-1). Draw a draw against the bottom of the group does not seem too complicated for the Bavarians who add full of triumphs, 17 goals in favor and only two against. But beware.

Probable lineups

Dynamo Kiev: Bushchan; Kedziora, Zabarnyi, Syrota, Mykolenko; Sydorchuk, Shaparenko; Tsygankov, Buyalskyi, De Pena; Garmash.

Bayern: Neuer; Pavard, Nianzou, Lucas, Davies; Goretzka, Tolisso; Coman, Müller, Sané; Lewandowski.

Referee: Halil Umut Meler (Turkey).

Schedule: 18.45H