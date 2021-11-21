Nov 21, 2021 at 1:31 PM CET

EFE

Bayern has cut the salary of midfielder Joshua Kimmich during the days in which he has had to be in quarantine due to contact with a person infected by the fact of not being vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to press information based on staff sources Bavarian.

According to the Sunday “Bild am Sonntag” the measure not only affects Kimmich but four other unvaccinated players who have also had to undergo a quarantine.

A fifth unvaccinated player did not have to undergo a quarantine and therefore will not undergo the cut.

Players stop receiving pay during the days they are in quarantine, according to sources.

The “Bild am Sonntag” assures that with this the Bayern leadership wants to send a signal and increase the pressure so that people are vaccinated.

Kimmich is the only one who has publicly admitted not having been vaccinated, but the same is believed to be the case with Jamal musiala, Serge gnabry and Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting.

The arguments of Kimmich Not getting vaccinated has to do with personal doubts regarding existing vaccines and fear of long-term side effects.

Kimmich he missed the last matches of the German team, the game on Friday that Bayern lost 2-1 to Augsburg and predictably will also miss the Champions League game against Dynamo Kiev next Tuesday.