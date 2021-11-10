CancerDeMama.mx.- In Mexico, cancer represents the third leading cause of death with 12% of all deaths. It is estimated that by 2025 in our country the cases will increase by 50 percent, from 147 thousand to more than 220 thousand new cases.

Cancer continues to be a global health problem. It is a disease that generally develops when changes occur in a group of normal cells within the body that suffers from uncontrolled growth, which ends up creating tumors.

Some of the types of cancer that most commonly affect women include cancers of the breast, colon and rectum, endometrium, lung, cervix, skin and ovary. In our country, more women are diagnosed with breast cancer than any other type of cancer, and the age group most affected is between 40 and 59 years old.

In this context, Bayer supported the fight against cancer in women in October by allocating 10 pesos for each product of its women’s health line purchased in the country. With this action, the company achieved the sum of 1 million pesos, which was allocated in equal parts to the Mexican Association for the Fight Against Cancer (AMLCC) and the ALMA Foundation to continue generating education, detection and timely care of cancer in women, as well as for breast reconstruction, explained the doctor Yusimit ledesma, Bayer Medical Director in Mexico.

For her part, the doctor Mercedes Alvarez, medical manager of the Bayer Women’s Health team, recalled that among women who die from breast cancer, 1% are young people between 15 and 29 years old; 13% are between 30 and 44 years old; more than a third (38%) are between 45 and 59 years old; and almost half (48%) die after the age of 59.

The number of deaths caused by this disease has increased alarmingly in recent years, mainly due to the delay in the start of treatment, the delay in seeking medical attention after a woman presents a possible symptom of breast cancer or because of the delay in the health system, particularly in the definitive diagnosis, said Dr. Rina Gitler, founder of the ALMA Foundation.

Mayra galindo placeholder image, president of the AMLCC, stated that, for a long time, cancer has been listed as an incurable disease. Today, thanks to advances in medicine, technology applied to health, advances in research, but mainly prevention, it has been possible to reduce mortality and improve the quality of life of patients; between 30 and 50% of cancers are preventable.

Among the results of the Pink Month Actions organized by the company and the foundations, there are: 47 informative talks with an impact on 1,746 beneficiaries; the training of 72 promoters through 10 virtual sessions and 2 face-to-face talks; 2,363 studies through early detection sessions conducted for men and women from vulnerable communities in the State of Mexico and Oaxaca; 127 complementary supports to women mastectomized by breast cancer; and support for 8 pregnant women with cancer treated at the CREHER DE HRAEI clinic. These by the Mexican Association for the Fight Against Cancer.

On the part of Fundación ALMA, the following were performed: 3 breast reconstruction surgeries; the printing of 3,000 books from the Brasier de Mama; delivery of 70 breast prostheses; 4 online sessions “Let’s talk about what is not talked about about breast cancer”; 4 face-to-face experiences: Gong bath, dance therapy, Fashion, Beauty and Cancer and Alice Non Stop.

It is necessary to include the detection, prevention, treatment and monitoring of breast cancer as a matter of general health in the legal framework of our country so that millions of women in Mexico have access to timely diagnoses, appropriate treatments and all the necessary interventions for their survival and quality of life after cancer.

