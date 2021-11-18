EFE.– The German chemical and pharmaceutical group Bayer and Microsoft have agreed a strategic collaboration to develop tools and solutions in the cloud for agriculture and other related sectors.

Bayer has reported this Wednesday that with this cooperation they want to create the infrastructure and capabilities to improve innovation, efficiency and sustainability.

Specifically, they will focus on the added value chain for food, feed, fuel and textile fibers.

Agriculture and agricultural companies already use digital tools and protected information through Bayer’s Climate FieldView platform, which is used on an area of ​​more than 73 million hectares in more than 20 countries.

