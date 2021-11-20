An unexpected twist is presented in Batwoman, when Mary Hamilton-Kane becomes a different version of Poison Ivy, of which we already have her first image.

Poison Ivy is one of the main threats in the third season of Batwoman, and while Pamela Isley has yet to appear before Ryan Wilder and Luke Fox’s Bat Team, one of her closest allies, Mary Hamilton-Kane, will become the most dangerous bioterrorist in the DC Universe.

In the third season, Batwoman and Batwing aim to recover the trophies that Batman has kept for years in the Batcave, among them some Poison Ivy vines, which has infected Mary, Kate’s half-sister, who supports Ryan and Luke in his fight against crime in Gotham.

Surrender to Killer Poison Ivy!

The Batwoman production has presented the first image of Killer Poison Ivy, played by Nicole Kang, who will play a different version of the villain in the episode Pick your Poison, from the third season.

“Poison Ivy Mary uses her newfound powers to stand up, stand out, and express her most deeply buried opinions and desires, regardless of who or what stands in her way. But something more awaits Mary as her destiny takes her to the root of her new personality, when she realizes that her power blossomed to bring Gotham’s most infamous botany to life.”.

This version of Poison Ivy will be featured before Bridget Regan makes her debut as Poison Ivy.

Batwoman stars Javicia Leslie as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman, Rachel Starsken as Alice, Nicole Kang as Mary Hamilton, and Camrus Johnson as Luke Fox.

The third season of Batwoman airs on the CW network in the United States, while in Mexico and Latin America the new episodes can be seen through HBO and on the digital platform HBO Max.

