Batwoman: 5 Reasons That Make Poison Ivy An Unprecedented Danger

Learn about the reasons why the addition of Poison Ivy represents a real danger for Batwoman and her allies in the third season of the series

The pages of Batman # 181 saw the debut of one of the dangerous villains from the Dark Knight’s gallery of criminals, Poison Ivy, who is finally coming to the Batwoman series, played by actress Briget Regan.

The end of the second season induced the arrival of Poison Ivy, and with it the team led by Ryan Wilder and Luke Fox, now Batwing, face a greater danger, including that represented by Alice in the previous two seasons.

Discover the reasons that make Poison Ivy an unprecedented danger within Batwoman, a series that in its season 3 will have Pamela Isley as one of the main villains

Mental control

One of the gifts that Poison Ivy achieves is the connection with the plant world, with which it can create phermones and toxins, which can affect anyone who comes into contact.

This gives Poison Ivy the advantage of turning anyone into her puppet, to achieve her immediate plans, or to kill whoever hinders her.

Ecoterrorism

Alice’s mental imbalance matched her desire for revenge so terrorism and blackmail of the city were not unheard of.

On the other hand, Poison Ivy not only seeks to make the world an ideal place for the growth of flora, her abilities in plant manipulation and her desire for revenge are the perfect combination to blackmail Gotham.

Seduction of men and women alike

With the elaboration of phermones, Poison Ivy could lead men to go crazy for her, literally, so it would not be strange that Pamela Isley manages to assemble an army of men, and even women, who give their lives to fulfill their requirements.

In Batwoman it would not be unusual for Pamela Isley to use her charms to captivate even women who might fall for her eco-terrorist whims. Even Poison Ivy could be manipulating Kate Kane’s half-sister Mary to betray her friends Luke Fox and Ryan Wilder.

Dangerous new challenges

Batman knew how to deal with the dangers Poison Ivy represents, but without the Dark Knight on the horizon, Pamela Isley could implement new tricks to defeat the new bearers of the bat’s mantle.

Even without Batman in Gotham, Poison Ivy could implement dangerous new plans to take over Gotham and even wipe out humanity, with the goal of making plants the dominant species on the planet.

New alliances?

With Poison Ivy entering Batwoman’s landscape, not only does one of Batman’s most important villains come to the Cwverse, but also the possibility of other enemies forging alliances with botany to take over Gotham.

Even the end of the second season, in addition to Poison Ivy and Mad Hatter, also announced the possible arrival of Penguin, who alongside Pamela Isley could put Ryan Wilder and Luke Fox’s team in serious trouble.

