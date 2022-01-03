Of course we always want the New titles coming to Xbox Game Pass. Every fortnight, Microsoft offers the list of works that will be added to the service’s library, but it is also known that many other games leave the platform.

This is the case of the batch of titles that we already know that their days are counted on Xbox Game Pass. There are a total of seven, so you can already write down which ones to give one of them a last try.

Within all these dropouts, there is very positive news. PUBG leaves Xbox Game Pass, but this is because will become a free-to-play title, so that everyone can play it from their devices. On the other hand, The Little Acre had not specified its release date, although the truth is that it is no longer in the catalog.

Among the games that have been added during the past month of December we find Mortal Kombat 11 or Firewatch. There have been more than 6,000 dollars in games that Xbox Game Pass has offered throughout 2021 and in this 2022 we already have confirmed up to 31 games that will make an appearance from the day of their launch.