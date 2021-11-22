Battlefront III would have been discarded by EA

One of the first Star Wars projects we saw by EA was Battlefront. While this installment was nothing special, its sequel was better received, but it was also accompanied by a series of controversies related to loot boxes. Four years after the last installment, many wonder if one day we will see Battlefront III and It seems that the answer will disappoint more than one fan.

According to Tom Henderson, journalist and industry insider, Star Wars Battlefront III it does exist, but EA has decided to scrap this project for two specific reasons. The first indicates that the cost of the license has increased, and this delivery would have to sell 20% to generate the same amount of money as its predecessor. Similarly, it is mentioned that the departure of several developers who worked on the series was a determining factor in this decision.

Although it currently seems that DICE is not working on Battlefront 3 (and instead another Battlefield), there are currently two Star Wars titles in development under EA – But it appears that those titles are more story-driven / single-player instead of multiplayer. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 20, 2021

On the other hand, it is also mentioned that EA is currently working on two other Star Wars projects, which would be focused on single player adventures with an emphasis on narrative. While Henderson doesn’t mention it, one of these is surely the sequel to Jedi: Fallen Order. Battlefront III It could still be a reality in the future, but at the moment it seems that this is not a priority for FIFA developers.

In related topics, the Cassian Andor series already has a premiere sale. Similarly, the actress who will play Sabine in the Ahsoka series has been revealed.

Editor’s Note:

The big sales of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order They have shown EA that single player games can still be a hit. While it is a pity that Battlefront III it may not come true, the future of this property in video games is bright.

