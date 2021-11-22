Although Star Wars: Battlefront is a franchise much loved by fans of EA and Star Wars in general, the latest installments of DICE they didn’t work all that well that the company would have liked. Reason why I would have decided not giving the green light to the development of Battlefront 3, it would have cost money that could hardly have been generated.

According to Tom Henderson, a well-known insider close to the development of games like Battlefield or COD, DICE was willing to make a new Battlefront, but EA scrapped the idea. due to Star Wars license costs. «He was rejected because he needed 20% more sales to earn the same money ”, something a priori not very profitable or simple.

Battlefront 3 was a pitched title from DICE, but ultimately, the title was shot down by EA due to licensing costs. “It got turned down because it takes 20% more sales to make the same money,” said one past developer. – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) November 20, 2021

Still, in this Twitter thread, Henderson assures that EA works on two new Star Wars games, but they would be single player games, not multiplayer. DICE would have a new project called “dev-next”Although it’s highly unlikely that it’s Battlefront 3, Henderson says. “Several key developers who worked on the Battlefront series They left the DICE studio last year, including Battlefront II Creative Director Dennis Bränvall, Lead Game Designer Christian Johannesé, and Lead Hero Designer Guillaume Mroz.

Henderson claims to have already seen an early build of the new DICE project and assures that what is known as Gate 0 would have already happened, its conceptual stage. Even so, there would still be a long way to go in the development of the game.

While working on this mysterious game, DICE is challenged to continue improving and supporting Battlefield 2042, the latest installment in the series to hit stores last year. November 19th for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC.