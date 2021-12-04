Battlefield: the co-creator of Call of Duty takes the reins of the saga and plans to create an interconnected universe

In the midst of a reorganization at the Battlefield studios, Vice Zampella, the co-creator of the Call of Duty series, takes over the reins of the series alongside Rebecka Coutaz and Marcus Lehto. Know the details in this note!

HE SAYS, the studio behind Battlefield and Star wars battlefront, experiences some changes after stumbling on BF 2042, one of the lowest-rated installments of the saga in both Metacritic like in Steam. However, now the co-creator of the Call of Duty, Vince Zampella, takes control of the saga again and plans to create interconnected universes in the next installments.

Call of Duty co-creator and Respawn director to take over Battlefield

A report from Gamespot detailed that Vince zampella, one of the minds behind Call of duty and director of Respawn (Titanfall, Apex legends, Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order) will take the reins of Battlefield. Your first plan? That the franchise moves towards a “Connected Battlefield Universe” with multiple games or experiences not yet announced.

“We intend to build a Battlefield universe, one with multiple projects that are interconnected with the player at the center.” explained Zampella. On the other hand, the co-creator added: “We will continue to evolve and grow Battlefield 2042, exploring new types of experiences and business models along the way that we can add to that foundation to deliver an impressive array of experiences for our players.” The first step may come from the hand of Ripple Effect, the study in charge of BF Portal, which is already working on a new “Battlefield experience” that will connect with the universe that plans Zampella.

Other changes to the Battlefield studios

With Vince zampella at the head of BF on HE SAYS, it is also reported that Oskar gabrielson leaves the position of general director of the study to be replaced by Rebecka Coutaz (former director of Ubisoft Annecy). At the same time, Marcus lehto, co-creator of Halo, will conduct a study of BF based in Seattle to provide a better narrative focus on the saga.

In September 2021, Electronic arts provided the first details of BF Mobile, a video game for smartphones for the popular war franchise, with well-known maps, equipment and vehicles and several playable new features. However, the most interesting could point to the plans of EA for the franchise to move towards the model free to play.

