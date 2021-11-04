Battlefield Portal: revealed the most ambitious crossover in the Electronic Arts war saga

Battlefield Portal will cross the vehicles, equipment and locations of the most outstanding installments of the Electronic Arts war saga.

EA posted a new video about Battlefield Portal from Battlefield 2042, one of the most interesting additions of the next installment of the war FPS saga developed by HE SAYS.

New preview of Battlefield Portal: a cross between the best installments of the saga

With a 90 second glance, the premise of crossovers between generations of Battlefield the way Portal: we see tanks of Battlefield 1942 in El Alemein, soldiers and vehicles of Battlefield Bad Company 2 and even sides with modern weapons of Battlefield 3, all on the same battlefield. And that’s what it’s all about: a mode that will cross maps, vehicles, equipment and locations of the most beloved installments of the saga Battlefield, that since the launch of 1942 he ventured into the grounds of WWII and Futurist wars.

EA declares that Battlefield Portal is a “Platform driven by the community and designed to offer a huge variety of creative experiences.” The idea is that users have tools to fully customize the battlefield and share it in the community of Battlefield 2042. There will be weapons, vehicles, equipment and locations of Battlefield 2042, Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3.

Among the confirmed maps are “Battle of the Ardennes” and “El Alaimen” from Battlefield 1942, “Puerto Arica” ​​and “Valparaíso” from Bad Company 2, “Caspian Frontier” and “Canals of Noshahr” by BF3. They also confirmed the weapons M1 Garand, Panzerschreck, G3, M416; Spitfire and B17 Bomber vehicles and more than 30 gadgets, reconnaissance objects, among many other elements.

A multiplayer focused experience

We remind you that Battlefield 2042 skip campaign mode to immerse yourself in multiplayer experiences. In addition to Battlefield Portal, EA confirmed that classic modes such as Conquest or Team Duel will return, with maps of enormous proportions in which players can use different gadgets to fight against the opposing team while surviving spectacular weather events, such as the tornado we saw in the reveal trailer .

