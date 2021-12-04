Despite the bad reviews and comments that EA’s latest release, Battlefield 2042, has had, in terms of sales it seems that it is doing quite well, quite the opposite of its reviews. And it is that according to internal sources of the company, Battlefield 2042 would have sold more than 4 million units in its first week, which translates into a success for the saga.

According to the journalist Tom henderson, an insider within the industry, ensures that according to figures reported internally within EA, Battlefield 2042 has sold 4.23 million units worldwide in its first week. Good numbers that simply do not reflect the bad reviews that the title has received, whose developers promised to fix the large number of problems it has soon.

Battlefield 2042 would have sold more than 4 million units in its first week

Week 1 sales: Battlefield 3 – 4.68M

Battlefield 1 – 3.46M

Battlefield 4 – 2.59M

Battlefield: Hardline – 1.48M

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – 1.39M

Battlefield: Bad Company – 0.44M# Battlefield2042 – 4.23M – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 3, 2021

Battlefield 2042 Review – Xbox Series X

As we can see in the tweet, Henderson has published the number of units that have been sold of all the Battlefields, with the latest installment being one of the best. However, when it comes to the game itself, EA has already made the decision to fix the huge mistake they made and hire Vince Zampella, head of Respawn, who will be in charge of giving a new rein with growth and expansion to the saga.

Of course, this information is just rumors that must be taken very carefully, but various sources point to similar numbers in terms of sales, so they could be very close to the official numbers of the company. As for the thousands of fans disappointed in Battlefield 2042, the company is already fixing the errors, so in the coming months it should be in better condition.

Last updated on 2021-12-01. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.