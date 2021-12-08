It does not seem that the release of Battlefield 2042 has lived up to what fans of the saga expected from the new installment of the first-person shooter franchise. The reasons for this are varied, but the most serious are undoubtedly a large number of bugs and aspects with a clear lack of polish and development time, which could have been corrected with a more than necessary delay.

It seems that these problems would have been the result of a problematic development, due to which Battlefield 2042 would have been in full production for just 15 months.

As shared in a recent video Tom Henderson, a well-known Battlefield insider, the title began its development as a Battle Royale, due to decisions of the Electronic Arts executives. Later, the decision was made to transform Battlefield 2042 into a game with a more traditional approach, close to the rest of the titles in the saga, beginning its full production in August 2020.

This information fits with the results shown by the latest DICE shooter, which shows a clear lack of development time. Battlefield 2042 is available on Xbox Series X and Series S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows.