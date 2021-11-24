When we analyzed Battlefield 2042 one of the details that we highlighted was that the game experience needed to be polished, something in which DICE agrees, because it has communicated that it is working on two big updates with which he hopes that the performance of this delivery will improve even more while adding more news.

Some of them will be available tomorrow, November 25, and many others will reach early december. In addition to all this, the team is also working on another update that they hope will be ready for Christmas.

Regarding what they will offer, the company wants further improve server stability, as they can still occasionally suffer from some critical issues, such as score markers not registering correctly or players not spawning where expected.

Something that you also want to correct is playability when shooting. Some people have reported that there is a certain inconsistency when it comes to pointing in relation to the mouse sensitivity settings in the PC version, although similar problems have also been detected in console that are expected to be corrected soon.

On the other hand, weapons fail more than they should, causing a less than satisfactory experience. Along with this, something that DICE has also recognized is that will upgrade some vehicles and review their featuress to adjust the damage and its resistance by not being very consistent in certain cases.

For the rest, the amount of experience gained in the different game modes will be improved, the interface will receive some changes to make it more intuitive and make everything look better, matchmaking, progression systems, maps, will also be improved. as well as all available game modes. In short, here you can consult in depth all the details of these updates, because they are not especially few.