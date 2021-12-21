During the beginning of summer, Electronic Arts finally showed the long-awaited new installment of the Battlefield saga. With Battlefield 2042, DICE looked like it would once again offer everything that made the series great with Battefield 3 and later with Battlefield 4, but with considerable improvements.

One of the great novelties of Battlefield 2042 is the weather elements that appear throughout the games. However, after the arrival of the title on the market, it has been confirmed that these have not been the game-changer that was expected of them when they were unveiled.

A summer 2020 presentation of # Battlefield2042 contained earthquakes, fire tornadoes, tsunamis, and volcano eruptions – But due to lack of time, they needed to just focus on the twister. The game needed another year, man. pic.twitter.com/0G0WPwUW3U – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 19, 2021

Battlefield 2042 was to have tsunamis, fiery tornadoes, and volcano eruptions in the first place

Now, in a post by Tom henderson, known for being a more than reliable insider regarding everything that has to do with the franchise developed by DICE, has ensured that at first, Battlefield 2042 was going to have tsunamis, fiery tornadoes, and volcano eruptions.

Battlefield 2042 season 1 will take a long time to arrive

Apparently, the game was shown during the summer of 2020 behind closed doors, and in addition to what we have seen in the title once it has already reached the end users, Battlefield 2042 was to have tsunamis, earthquakes, fire tornadoes, and volcano eruptions, among other natural disasters.. However, a series of time problems caused these items to be discarded.

Weather elements are far from being one of the big problems in Battelfield 2042 today. However, there is no doubt that if these elements had been kept in the game they would have served to improve the experience.