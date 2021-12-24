Battlefield 2042 was going to have more catastrophes

Battlefield 2042 It was not the game that fans expected, but it was recently revealed that DICE’s internal plans were not fulfilled either. According to an insider, This title was going to feature multiple weather catastrophes, not just the gigantic tornado.

According to Tom Henderson, an insider who usually shares trustworthy information, Battlefield 2042 it was going to have volcanoes, earthquakes, tsunamis and fiery tornadoes. However, these ideas were scrapped to focus only on normal tornadoes, to achieve the estimated release date.

A summer 2020 presentation of # Battlefield2042 contained earthquakes, fire tornadoes, tsunamis, and volcano eruptions – But due to lack of time, they needed to just focus on the twister. The game needed another year, man. pic.twitter.com/0G0WPwUW3U – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 19, 2021

Along with this, it has been mentioned that all climate plans were shown in a closed-door presentation in 2020. Without a doubt, this is sad news that will further disappoint all those who suffered from the state in which the game hit the market.

For its part, DICE seems not to intend to include all of these ideas. Instead, the team is focused on fixing all the bugs currently affecting players, and meeting their post-launch content plans. In related topics, the Battlefield 2042 Christmas event is now live.

Via: Tom Henderson