Battlefield 2042 Trophy List Revealed

The arrival of Battlefield 2042 it is already imminent. The EA DICE title arrived almost a month ago in beta form, and since we were able to test it for a good period of time, we leave you our first impressions. It is clear that a title this big was going to have a lot of leaks, and thanks to these we have been able to see some of the weapons and gadgets that will be available in the game once it is officially released. However, this is not the only thing that has been leaked, and it is that it has recently reached the web the list of PlayStation Trophies coming with Battlefield 2042, and it seems that you will have work ahead if you want to get Platinum.
Battlefield 2042 will arrive with two key varieties of Trophies. The first one is associated with our progress in the game, and we can unlock them during our games within the game without too much problem. The second variety, however, will be linked to the challenges and achievements within the game, and these will require some practice to be able to do with them.
List of Trophies in Battlefield 2042
- Future imperfect – Collected all other trophies – Platinum
- Adapt and Overcome – Reach Player Level 5 – Bronze
- Making Dunn Proud – Reach Player Level 15 – Silver
- Luck of the Irish – Reach Player Level 25 – Gold
- Dead in their tracks! – Get a quad-kill while defending an objective – Silver
- Command and Conquest – Capture 100 objectives in Conquest – Bronze
- Escape Artist – Successfully extract 25 times in Hazard Zone – Bronze
- Rat Pack – Successfully extract with 50 Data Drives in Hazard Zone – Bronze
- The Winner Takes It All – Win 42 rounds across all game modes – Bronze
- Universal Soldier – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Specialist – Silver
- Gun Master – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Weapon – Silver
- Wheeled Warrior – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Vehicle – Silver
- Jack of all Trades – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Gadget or Throwable – Silver
- Aerial Destroyer – Destroy an air vehicle with a rocket launcher while parachuting – Bronze
- A bird? A plane? – Wingsuit fly from the Rocket Hangar to the Cryogenic plant on Orbital – Bronze
- Going Places – Travel for 1000m in one round with Mackay’s Grappling Hook – Bronze
- Doze this – Perform 7 kills in one life with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield – Silver
- B gun’s dry – Inflict 2500 damage in one round while defending objectives using Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun – Bronze
- Doctor Falck in the house – Heal 3000 points of damage within a single round with Falck’s S21 Syrette Pistol – Bronze
- Happy birthday – Call in 15 Loadout Crates with Angel – Bronze
- Squad Wiper – Kill 500 enemy soldiers while not in a Vehicle – Bronze
- War machine – Killed 50 enemies while in Vehicles – Bronze
- I’m Five by Five, B – Earn a Ribbon III of each type – Gold
- Tool Time – Repair 1000 damage on Vehicles in one round – Bronze
- Wrecking Crew – Destroy 50 Vehicles – Bronze
- No-one gets left behind – Revive 100 teammates – Bronze
- Thank you, Santa – Resupply 50 teammates – Bronze
- Clean Exit – Successfully extract in Hazard Zone without anyone in the squad having died – Gold
- Foot soldier – Travel 25 km without using vehicles – Bronze
- CQC Specialist – Perform 20 melee kills in one round – Gold
- Deadshot – Perform 20 headshot kills in one round – Silver
- One Careful Owner – Perform a roadkill with an air vehicle – Bronze
- Good company – Earn first place as a squad – Silver
- Showoff – Outstanding performance achieved – Silver
- Burnout – Travel 15km using ground vehicles – Bronze
Battlefield 2042 will go on sale this November 19, 2021, so there are only a few days left to be able to enjoy all its news. The title will be available at Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC, and will feature crossplay and crossprogression. On the other hand, the requirements of Battlefield 2042 on PC have already been revealed, so here we leave them for you.
▪ Release date: 11/19/2021