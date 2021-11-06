Battlefield 2042 Trophy List Revealed

The arrival of Battlefield 2042 it is already imminent. The EA DICE title arrived almost a month ago in beta form, and since we were able to test it for a good period of time, we leave you our first impressions. It is clear that a title this big was going to have a lot of leaks, and thanks to these we have been able to see some of the weapons and gadgets that will be available in the game once it is officially released. However, this is not the only thing that has been leaked, and it is that it has recently reached the web the list of PlayStation Trophies coming with Battlefield 2042, and it seems that you will have work ahead if you want to get Platinum.

Battlefield 2042 will arrive with two key varieties of Trophies. The first one is associated with our progress in the game, and we can unlock them during our games within the game without too much problem. The second variety, however, will be linked to the challenges and achievements within the game, and these will require some practice to be able to do with them.

List of Trophies in Battlefield 2042

Future imperfect – Collected all other trophies – Platinum

– Collected all other trophies – Platinum Adapt and Overcome – Reach Player Level 5 – Bronze

– Reach Player Level 5 – Bronze Making Dunn Proud – Reach Player Level 15 – Silver

– Reach Player Level 15 – Silver Luck of the Irish – Reach Player Level 25 – Gold

– Reach Player Level 25 – Gold Dead in their tracks! – Get a quad-kill while defending an objective – Silver

– Get a quad-kill while defending an objective – Silver Command and Conquest – Capture 100 objectives in Conquest – Bronze

– Capture 100 objectives in Conquest – Bronze Escape Artist – Successfully extract 25 times in Hazard Zone – Bronze

– Successfully extract 25 times in Hazard Zone – Bronze Rat Pack – Successfully extract with 50 Data Drives in Hazard Zone – Bronze

– Successfully extract with 50 Data Drives in Hazard Zone – Bronze The Winner Takes It All – Win 42 rounds across all game modes – Bronze

– Win 42 rounds across all game modes – Bronze Universal Soldier – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Specialist – Silver

– Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Specialist – Silver Gun Master – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Weapon – Silver

– Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Weapon – Silver Wheeled Warrior – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Vehicle – Silver

– Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Vehicle – Silver Jack of all Trades – Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Gadget or Throwable – Silver

– Earn a T1 Mastery Badge with any Gadget or Throwable – Silver Aerial Destroyer – Destroy an air vehicle with a rocket launcher while parachuting – Bronze

– Destroy an air vehicle with a rocket launcher while parachuting – Bronze A bird? A plane? – Wingsuit fly from the Rocket Hangar to the Cryogenic plant on Orbital – Bronze

– Wingsuit fly from the Rocket Hangar to the Cryogenic plant on Orbital – Bronze Going Places – Travel for 1000m in one round with Mackay’s Grappling Hook – Bronze

– Travel for 1000m in one round with Mackay’s Grappling Hook – Bronze Doze this – Perform 7 kills in one life with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield – Silver

– Perform 7 kills in one life with Dozer’s SOB-8 Ballistic Shield – Silver B gun’s dry – Inflict 2500 damage in one round while defending objectives using Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun – Bronze

– Inflict 2500 damage in one round while defending objectives using Boris’ SG-36 Sentry Gun – Bronze Doctor Falck in the house – Heal 3000 points of damage within a single round with Falck’s S21 Syrette Pistol – Bronze

– Heal 3000 points of damage within a single round with Falck’s S21 Syrette Pistol – Bronze Happy birthday – Call in 15 Loadout Crates with Angel – Bronze

– Call in 15 Loadout Crates with Angel – Bronze Squad Wiper – Kill 500 enemy soldiers while not in a Vehicle – Bronze

– Kill 500 enemy soldiers while not in a Vehicle – Bronze War machine – Killed 50 enemies while in Vehicles – Bronze

– Killed 50 enemies while in Vehicles – Bronze I’m Five by Five, B – Earn a Ribbon III of each type – Gold

– Earn a Ribbon III of each type – Gold Tool Time – Repair 1000 damage on Vehicles in one round – Bronze

– Repair 1000 damage on Vehicles in one round – Bronze Wrecking Crew – Destroy 50 Vehicles – Bronze

– Destroy 50 Vehicles – Bronze No-one gets left behind – Revive 100 teammates – Bronze

– Revive 100 teammates – Bronze Thank you, Santa – Resupply 50 teammates – Bronze

– Resupply 50 teammates – Bronze Clean Exit – Successfully extract in Hazard Zone without anyone in the squad having died – Gold

– Successfully extract in Hazard Zone without anyone in the squad having died – Gold Foot soldier – Travel 25 km without using vehicles – Bronze

– Travel 25 km without using vehicles – Bronze CQC Specialist – Perform 20 melee kills in one round – Gold

– Perform 20 melee kills in one round – Gold Deadshot – Perform 20 headshot kills in one round – Silver

– Perform 20 headshot kills in one round – Silver One Careful Owner – Perform a roadkill with an air vehicle – Bronze

– Perform a roadkill with an air vehicle – Bronze Good company – Earn first place as a squad – Silver

– Earn first place as a squad – Silver Showoff – Outstanding performance achieved – Silver

– Outstanding performance achieved – Silver Burnout – Travel 15km using ground vehicles – Bronze

Battlefield 2042 will go on sale this November 19, 2021, so there are only a few days left to be able to enjoy all its news. The title will be available at Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PS4, PS5 and PC, and will feature crossplay and crossprogression. On the other hand, the requirements of Battlefield 2042 on PC have already been revealed, so here we leave them for you.