We’ve barely been around for over a week, but Battlefield 2042 has not satisfied the players. The PC version on Steam has received a massive amount of negative reviews and DICE’s response has been to release patches correcting bugs, maintaining its commitment to improve the title.

However, we haven’t been rid of some funny as well as weird glitches yet. It has been several players who have realized that, using the game’s hook, we can get hooked on clouds of smoke from grenades or even the famous tornadoes that appear on the stage.

As you know, in Battlefield 2042 we can choose different specialists to use on the battlefield and each one of them has different abilities. In Mackay’s case, we will have access to the hook that can grip multiple surfaces and allows to bridge great distances.

However, in this case physics doesn’t work as one might expect. In the case of the video of the tornado, the situation is more incomprehensible because the length of the cable is not long enough to reach such hurricane force winds. The outcome is, of course, certain death.

Meanwhile, the chief designer of Battlefield 2042 has recently left DICE, in a mutual agreement between both parties. On the other hand, you can also see this play in which all the stars align and whose result is brutal.