The arrival of a new Battlefield is always a source of joy for its immense community, who for almost 20 years have continuously enjoyed one of the best sagas of FPS games based on real life war conflicts.

The latest iteration, BATTLEFIELD 2042, you risk putting campaign mode aside to focus solely on highly massive multiplayer modes. Does the new formula work?

BATTLEFIELD 2042 It is available for Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, Xbox Series, and PC.

A FUTURE AROUND THE CORNER

The story goes that from the year 2031 humanity reaches its first moment of a collapse of planetary proportions. Extreme climatic changes lead to the appearance of floods, earthquakes and tornadoes of gigantic scale. Food resources and oil are running out, and the European Union is dissolving. The world’s population is completely helpless, regardless of their social status, and many of them join paramilitary groups known as “Los Despatriados”, or affectionately, “Despas”.

Six years pass, world economies slowly begin to rebuild, coastal cities and fields are being recovered, and the Despas are a fundamental part of the resurgence of humanity. But, how could it be otherwise, in the midst of this world in full resurgence the bidding for control and power reappear. The United States and Russia, two of the world’s greatest super powers, start a war in the shadows to get most of the reborn territory. But to deny any kind of connection with the conflict, they hire Despas to carry out their dirtiest jobs. People who for the right money will do whatever it takes for their latest employers.

A REALISTIC EXPERIENCE

As is customary in the franchise, the game is a First Person Shooter that bases its gameplay on real war conflicts. This means that all weapons, equipment, vehicles and even locations have their version in real life, without any kind of magical or fantastic addition in this regard. In what BATTLEFIELD 2042 It differs mainly from its predecessors is that it completely eliminates the campaign mode, so there is no story or sequence of missions to follow in single player mode. The absolute emphasis is placed on various massively multiplayer modes, reaching 128 players on PC, Playstation 5, and Xbox Series, but limited to 64 on older systems. A controversial decision, no doubt, but it will be up to each player to say if this is something positive or not.

There are four main game modes. In Conquest, the players are randomly divided into two teams (Russia or the United States) and the objective is to capture and defend the different areas into which each map is divided. The game ends when one of the two teams conquers all the territories and when either side runs out of respawns. Each game has a 45 minute time limit, so it can be really long. In Irruption the conquest of territories is also the objective, but this time one team attacks and another defends. The attacking team advances one zone at a time and tries to push the other back in the mapping. Hazard Zone is a mode for 4 players, where the mission is to infiltrate enemy territory to collect valuable resources and documentation and try to reach the extraction point alive and, if possible, with the full equipment.

Finally, and the most innovative option of the title, we find the Portal mode, which is a mode of absolute customization of mapping and game conditions. We can create our own game modes and apply any type of advantage or restriction that we want to them, and we can also play in an immense amount of custom games created by other members of the community.

CHARACTERS, WEAPONS AND VEHICLES TO GIVE AND TAKE

All aspects of the game have amazing flexibility. First of all, we have a variety of characters to choose from, known as “Specialists.” Each of them has some special equipment or ability that differentiates it from the rest, so its use makes our approach to the game different with each one. In addition, each one of them has to choose between 4 sets of predefined weapons and accessories in case we want to have more fire power, be snipers, walk with more stealth, etc., and these same sets can also be customized with weapons and accessories at will. .

Finally, we have at our disposal a wide range of vehicles to move around the battlefield. Quadricycles, Jeeps, tanks, even airplanes and helicopters, we can make use of them once unlocked or even get on one that is being controlled by a teammate. Each of the vehicles have different places to occupy according to their size, for example in a quad bike two players can go and in a tank four, and each of them can occupy a different position when boarding, from driving it to handling a turret or launcher of missiles, and even change positions within it if there are empty places. This aspect is one of the most fun and interesting aspects of the title.

The game invites us to play a lot, since as we go up in level we will unlock more characters, weapons and vehicles, with which the possibilities of play and attack power are greatly expanded.

I ALREADY WARNED YOU NOT TO LOOK YOUR HEAD

Technically the game is flawless. The settings are beautiful, with unparalleled realism and present a wide variety of settings, from snowy landscapes to deserts or tropical jungles. The best thing is that the weather conditions of all of them change within the game, so that suddenly it can start raining, a sandstorm or even a tornado, to name a few. This not only contributes to the visual quality of the stage, but also affects the gameplay, reducing visibility or turning off the sounds, which makes things more difficult for us when fighting but also makes us feel much more inside a actual conflict.

Although the scenarios are varied and wide, they sin to be few (about six no more), but the game makes up for it by offering us the possibility of playing in other scenarios based on previous installments of the saga, such as Battlefield 1942, Bad company or 3, which not only change the playable settings, but even the characters, weapons or vehicles change according to the characteristics of the previous game chosen.

It is no surprise to anyone to say that there are players who are part of the community of Battlefield many years ago, which makes the level of players that we meet is generally quite high. Obviously I’m not a bad player and I managed to have my kill streak and win games, but it happened to me many times to die very often, to respawn and they turn my head as soon as I peek out, so be warned that the online game is of the highest level and the less pro are going to die a lot and very often, especially for PC players (I tried the game in PS5 version) who have it a little easier when aiming in an FPS than console ones, since the game has crossplay between all systems in which it is available.

Anyway, all modes can be played on private servers with friends or even just with bots, but obviously these modes have neither the excitement nor the frenzy of fighting for your life against 127 other humans.

IT COULD HAVE BEEN PERFECT, BUT …

The game modes may seem few at first, but they are so extensive, massive and fun that they soon become addictive, and we will always want to go for more. Portal mode is directly the key to the game, where what was done is to give any player the possibility to create and modify the game at will. Obviously, whenever this happens there are really great things and they have already created 100-player free-for-all battle royale modes. Personally, it seems to me that an individual campaign is lacking, because the story is interesting and gave rise to deepening in all the socio-political aspects that it raises. But at the same time it raises the doubt that if they had put time and effort into a single player mode maybe the multiplayer modes would not have ended up being so deep and addictive. Maybe in the future they will decide to add an individual campaign option, but if not, know that the exclusively multiplayer component is very satisfactory, so players used to spending thousands of hours playing with other people will enjoy it. Lonely wolves, better find something else.

Finally, say that the PS5 version runs quite well, unlike the PC version that initially presented many performance problems and still has some to this day. It should also be mentioned that both EA and Dice are constantly listening to the community and working quickly and effectively to fix any issues players encounter. But as for my experience, except for a small connection error when trying to start the game for the first time, after a week of play I did not suffer any kind of problem in the performance of the title.

Share it with your friends