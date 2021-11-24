Battlefield 2042 Review - A Half Vision of the Future

I must admit that the Battlefield saga hooked me quite late and, surely, like most of the bulk of current players. It was 2011 and at that time I felt that the offer of the Call of Duty saga did not quite convince me at all: a graphically stagnant saga, with campaigns that sought to stretch the gum of Modern Warfare and Black Ops, as well as a multiplayer full of cheats and mayhem. Battlefield 3 was that beacon that gave hope to many players of online shooters on console that they wanted something different, especially with friends, and that it introduced everything that in Call of Duty we did not have.

I’m not lying if I say that I spent more than 1000 hours on Battlefield 3, as well as 500 on its sequel, but as with Call of Duty in its day, I left the saga and despite dedicating the odd game to Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V didn’t feel like the experience was the same again. In 2021 we return to the setting of Battlefield 3 and 4, with many of the ideas of the moment and with a technical section that promised to surprise the new generation. Will it succeed? Welcome to our Battlefield 2042 review.

Battlefield 2042 takes us into a futuristic war that continues to be a “continuation” of many of the events that are narrated in Battlefield 3 and Battlefield 4. Maps, factions and weapons remind us of everything we saw in both installments of the early 2010s and that is a constant that we see throughout the game, the want to remember the sensations of those who were the most successful Battlefields in terms of sales and recognition (I don’t mean they were the best, obviously) but in the end what ends up being the player is the feeling that we have a half-done game.

Don’t get me wrong, but despite the fact that the base of the game is good and the gameplay has the essence of what is asked of a Battlefield I don’t quite feel like I’m playing a full game instead of an early access or a beta. The maps made available to us at launch are only 7, which are used in the 2 main game modes (conquest and advance, formerly known as assault) as well as Hazard Zone, which we will talk about later.

As you can see, they are about few maps that are also wasted largely due to its enormous size and that despite having games of up to 128 players it will lead us to moments of despair of having to go from point to point to protect or attack with our team, all so that when entering combat after a long walk they end up crushing us without seeing where the shots come from. Be careful, I value the magnitude of the Battlefield maps and in its day I enjoyed it as the most, but I consider that the distribution of the capture zones in conquest and their connections are not well thought out and it is something that ends up noticing.

In the end, the most sensible thing is to always end up playing on the same point on the map and defend it if you have captured it or insist on your attack until you capture it. If in the end they end up killing you and you consider yourself lost, you have to go to another place through the respawn screen, but the most inefficient in these cases is to travel the map going from point to point, as much as we can request a transport vehicle since it is usually more useful to ask for a ranger in skirmishes.

Leaving aside Conquista, which despite my criticisms is still the mode I have played the most, Advance is still a mode that is quite enjoyed and that at least focuses more on the confrontation between the two rival sides, being a style of play much more direct. And so far the traditional game modes and their maps.

The truth is that the experience with maps -in general lines- is the same: some disappointment in the way of conceiving the capture points, a feeling of emptiness and of being wasted. I can also talk about elements that I am sure will solve in the future, such as the excessive usefulness of hovercraft, which I have come to see climbing buildings and that are too over the top. Weapons on the other hand lose all kinds of customization that we can give them with the new way of adding accessories and unlocking them, which allows us to add or remove parts while we are playing. And not to mention the countless playable bugs, from those related to vehicles to those that limit the limits of the map.

Finally, it is time to talk about the specialists of Battlefield 2042, a scourge of current multiplayer games and that turns our online character into someone with a deep plot behind his back told through videos that we will find on Youtube and that serves as an excuse to discard any loophole in the game’s campaign mode. Finally, these specialists have unique abilities and characteristics (perks that we could previously assign to our character at will) that make them perform better or worse depending on the style of play we are looking for for that game or map.

The downside comes when In addition to having to decide which operator to choose, we must also select our equipment from a generic weaponry. And we can take a specialist who is an ace for reconnaissance but we can equip him with a submachine gun and put him to heal soldiers. It makes no sense the way that DICE has stated that any specialist can use any tool and weapon. In Battlefield 3 and 4, for example, each class was limited to heal, ammo, destroy vehicles, enhance recon and so on, and now in Battlefield 2042 we have specialists who are supposed to be even more unique but we can equip them with any thing … Really, I don’t make sense of it.

The best: Turn to the community and a new twist to the Battle Royale

Precisely what I consider as the great positive points of this Battlefield are those that have the least to do with Battlefield 2042 itself. Hazard Zone is a game mode that collects concepts from the Battle Royale and puts us in a 4-player patrol that must collect different important files throughout the map, avoiding spending the only life they have, and extracting that data. Along the way they must spend coins they find to improve their equipment and thus face other patrols.

Hazard Zone is a frenetic and very interesting mode that has given me games that have made me reconcile a bit with the DICE game. Although I am not quite in favor of the whole issue of investing earned coins (as if they were XP points) in new equipment and others, I liked the sensations with the mode and its approach and I think it will end up being one of the Battlefield 2042 successes.

Finally, the other “new” game mode is Battlefield Portal, an open letter from DICE to classic Battlefield fans which puts at our disposal 6 maps from Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 that have undergone a facelift and adapted to the new version of Frostbite. In Battlefield Portal, fans can create the game they want with the map, weapons and specialists they want, making it possible to generate all kinds of combinations. We can find these combinations by searching for them through the game mode itself, although if we want to play the maps of Battlefield 1942, Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3 in their classic format we can also do so, this being an experience more faithful to what we live in. the original games.

A showy but superficial technical section

The new iteration of Frostbite brings us again a graphically very attractive game although far from the reveal trailer and with a stable performance in the new generation. Having played it on Xbox Series X, there are few performance problems that I have encountered, something that I would not dare to say reading the experiences of colleagues on PC. 128 players with dynamic 60fps and 4k performance in the new generation is a hard-to-see result even on high-end PCs, but once we remove all the paint, what we are left with is a game that doesn’t end up feeling like Battlefield. The destruction is not at the desired level and there are many videos that I have seen throughout these days that demonstrate how vehicles react to collisions, even with planes bouncing after impacting buildings.

Although there are elements such as tornadoes or sandstorms that surprise graphically, at the playable level they do not impact beyond the fact that the tornado will throw us into the air or the storm will limit our visibility. For its part, the sound is another of the sections that has disappointed me And if Battlefield has always stood out for its sound section (both in weapons and explosions and effects) in this installment the result leaves a lot to be desired and is surpassed by its rival saga.

Much room for improvement in a hasty launch

Battlefield 2042 is a game that without a doubt half a year more of development would have been great. The problems of the game are many and varied, but an irregular netcode stands out where there are times that it does not matter how many times we hit an enemy, they will not fall; also in a scarce 2 main mode games with 7 maps behind him, added to a specialist concept that is far from being well implemented in the game. Hazard Zone and Battlefield Portal are the good points, the first for originality (which can be diluted very soon if it is not supported with news) and the second for giving the community all the tools for them to make the game fun.

<br>

Know more: Leaked post-launch content for Battlefield 2042



DICE has shown, once again, that it has not learned from its mistakes and surely he has signed the death warrant of the Battlefield saga, with fans who are increasingly pissed off and disappointed, to the point of qualifying Battlefield 2042 as one of the worst games in Steam history (being the second worst valued in 2021) and in Metacritic.

While there are things that are not all wrong in Battlefield 2042, the general feeling that ends up remaining is that of a half-made game, with cuts everywhere and that has turned out as it has because it should be that way, precisely failures that DICE has already experienced in Battlefield 1 and V, as well as Battlefront and Battlefront II. The Swedish studio does not stop stumbling over the same stone and if there is a company that does not usually forgive mistakes much, that is Electronic Arts. We’ll see if in 2022 they can turn the tables, but today the future of DICE and Battlefield 2042 is just as pessimistic as the one in which the game is set.