EA and DICE committed to considerably improve the experience of Battlefield 2042, hence in recent days the latest installment of the saga has received two major updates full of news and changes, although by 2022 the game will continue to have more new content about which those responsible have dropped some detail.

An EA representative has confirmed to the GameSpot portal that sometime next year it will be added a completely new map that will respond to the name of Exposure. However, no further details have been provided about how it will be, but what has been indicated is that it will be a very special setting and that it will take map design to a new level.

Beyond all this, another of the biggest features that will be applied before the end of the year is the fact that the Advance and Conquest game modes will have the possibility of bringing together 64 players in the same game in its versions for PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC. So far that could only be done on PS4 and Xbox One, since current consoles had a capacity for 128 players.

For the rest, more updates will continue to arrive in the future with more fixes, improvements and other details that will make playing even more worthwhile. Battlefield 2042. Without going any further, at the beginning of 2022 it will start the first season with which a new specialist will be welcomed along with more weapons, vehicles and many other novelties.