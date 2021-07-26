Battlefield 2042 post-launch content leaked

It seems that new information has been leaked about the highly anticipated Battlefield 2042, the highly anticipated title from DICE and EA that is currently being developed. Of course, even though the game is scheduled to launch this year, that does not mean that its development will stop there. Battlefield 2042 will continue to be updated for years to come, and thanks to the declarations of Tom henderson, now we know more or less what these could look like Battlefield 2042 expansions.

As commented Tom henderson In a recent tweet on his account, the Battlefield 2042 updates would be designed to arrive seasonally, which many games of the style have already been doing for some time now. In addition to the upgrade model, Henderson ensures that the Battlefield 2042 season would arrive with:

A new specialist

Two new maps

Two maps Portal

Update Hazard Zone (guided by history)

(guided by history) Six to eight new weapons (for each mode)

(for each mode) Two to three new vehicles

100 Tiers seasonal

<br>

Know more: Battlefield 2042 reveals the first details of its playable experience with up to 128 players per game



The best thing is that all these updates would be coming for free to the game, according to Henderson. However, we know that the base game of Battlefield 2042 will be more than enough to be able to enjoy for a long time, with his crossplay and crossprogression, as well as with player’s favorite maps from the franchise that will be back in Battlefied 2042.

Battlefield 2042 is being developed for Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PS4, PS5 and PC. The game is scheduled for release on October 22 of this same year, however, many players will be able to try it before during its open beta which will be available a month before its launch. Recently, Battlefield Portal was announced, a game mode that has been designed for the most nostalgic fans of the franchise.