They have posted a video in which compare the launch of Battlefield 2042 to Cyberpunk 2077, from pre-launch footage of Battlefield 2042 with the final version. The video is called Battlefield 2077. Since the beta phase of the game, several Battlefield players reported problems, so developer DICE promised to fix the reported problems before launch. However, the early access period started with a huge number of experience-breaking bugs.

Terrible lag, graphics-related bugs, crashes, and gameplay hiccups have affected early access to the game. Battlefield 2042 Day One Patch failed to fix the innumerable problems, so the comparisons with Cyberpunk 2077 do not stop appearing. Additionally, Battlefield 2042 is now on Steam’s 100 worst-rated games list.

Battlefield 2042 launch trailer compared to endgame

During the weekend, the YouTuber videogamedunkey edited a video of more than three minutes in which they compare the pre-launch images of Battlefield 2042 with those of the final game. The YouTuber has christened the video with the ingenious name of Battlefield 2077, in reference to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 at the end of last year. The visuals from the Battlefield 2042 marketing trailers highlight an intense experience without the bugs that plague the title that just hit stores.

Rather than epic ground and air battles filled with threats to worry about, the console and PC game featured in the videogamedunkey article shows that the real threats reside in helicopters falling randomly, Hinged doors, floors that spontaneously drop players under the game world, and more. However, there is nothing to suggest that many users with state-of-the-art hardware have experienced an inordinate number of crashes.