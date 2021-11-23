It was last Friday, November 19, when Battlefield 2042 reached all platforms. The new installment of DICE wants to immerse us in modern warfare, now betting on Games for up to 128 players on Xbox Series and PS5. However, the community is not satisfied with the work at all.

Barely three days have passed and Battlefield 2042 accumulates thousands of negative reviews on Steam. Right now your file in the Valve store shows 42,661 reviews, of which 31,890 are negative and 10,771 positive. Therefore, 74.75% of all reviews on Steam are negative cut and if we look at the Steam250 page, we see that the title is the ninth worst rated on the entire platform.

From DICE they are currently working on improvements for the game in the form of patches and updates, correcting the errors detected during early access. “For the next 30 days, we plan to release two more updates. The first one will include more fixes and improvements to issues that we have identified during this first week of Early Access. Then we will launch another update, larger and more relevant, “they point out from the study.

While we wait for these solutions in the future, some users point directly to the problems, such as the lack of a global chat, a shortage of weapons or the absence of a highscore table. eFootball 2022 has been the main focus of negative reviews on Steam this year, in such a way that it has become the worst rated in the entire store.