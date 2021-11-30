Battlefield 2042 receives the worst reviews and lowest score in franchise history on the Metacritic rankings site. Find out all the details In this note!

This end of the year is not being very favorable for some games. Not only the failed debut of eFootball, nor did the disastrous launch of GTA Trilogy Edition complete these negative months, but Battlefield 2042 also adds to this list.

Indeed, Battlefield 2042 was one of the most anticipated games in this penultimate month of the year. However, while Battlefield he usually has trouble shooting his games, and the game is not “broken” like other troublesome pitches, this time he broke a record. Batllefield 2042 is the game in the entire series with the worst rating in Metacritic.

HE SAYS got only 64 points in the version of Xbox Series X | S. This is the lowest score obtained by the title, since in its version of PlayStation 5 received 68 points. Finally, and testing Battlefield 2042 on PC, the platform for which Battlefields are primarily designed, the game achieved its highest mark with 71 points.

If we take into account other titles in the saga, the negative numbers that this Battlefield obtained are clarified. In the case of Battlefield 5, predecessor to 2042, the game received its lowest score of 73 on PS4, while on PC it got 81 points, 10 more than the new game in the series. If we compare these scores with those obtained in OpenCritic, you hardly notice the difference, since on this site they got less than 66 points according to 104 reviews.

The previous Battlefield to have the worst score was the 2015 installment Battlefield Hardline, which achieved an average between 71 and 73 points. In case you don’t know why so many negative scores are due for this game, you can find our review at this link.

Battlefield 2042 is available for Pc, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One. Without a doubt, it is a game that you should try after DICE improves its mistakes. Do you think these scores matter?

