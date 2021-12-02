Battlefield 2042 is getting a big update tomorrow

Battlefield 2042 had what is probably the worst release in franchise history. The hype that existed for this game ended up hurting it lately, and as a result, the community was extremely dissatisfied with the final product. Fortunately, its authors are committed to solving many of the problems that the game currently faces.

Since last week, EA and DICE announced the arrival of a major update for this game, which would incorporate many adjustments and changes necessary to improve the experience. Well, that update will be available tomorrow and here we will tell you what improvement.

Starting next week, you will find Weekly Missions within Battlefield 2042, which will grant you additional EXP as well as a cosmetic accessory if you complete the three that will be available. Additionally, new game modes will be added to the maps of Rush and All-Out Warfare in Battlefield Portal.

In the same way, the interface of the menus has been improved so that you can customize your loadout be much more accessible and faster. You will also be able to more easily see the accessories that you have equipped, those that you can equip, as well as those that you just got.

Regarding the gameplay, the visibility of friends and enemies has been improved so that you can more easily identify who is who on the battlefield. Markers have also been added to help you revive teammates or if your teammates are already running out of ammo. EA It promises about 150 individual changes related to respawning, visual glitches, and collision issues.

Finally, its authors mention that there will be another small update in the coming days which will be focused on balance adjustments, and general bug fixes.

Editor’s note: Nice that EA and DICE are taking all the feedback from the community seriously. Unfortunately, it sounds tricky that Battlefield 2042 can bounce back from all this backlash, especially when other awesome shooters debuted so close to it.

Via: EA