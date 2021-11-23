Battlefield 2042 is already one of the worst games on Steam

Battlefield 2042 debuted last Friday, and everything indicates that the community was not happy with the new proposal multiplayer from EA and DICE. We say this because the shooter It is already positioned as one of the worst rated of all Steam.

And it is that, at the time of writing, Battlefield 2042 has almost 36 thousand reviews in Steam, most of them negative. Because of this, what is new about EA It is in the top 10 of the games with the worst reviews on this platform. And of course, although there are quite reasonable and justified criticisms, there are also others that only seek to get on this hateful raid.

Most of these complaints are related to the enormous amount of bugs and glitches that the title has, in addition to certain functions that, for no apparent reason, simply are not within Battlefield 2042. It will be EA I can still save him, or is it already too late?

Battlefield 2042 is now available for consoles Xbox, PlayStation and PC. Here you can find out what we thought about this game through our written review.

Editor’s note: After playing it for a good amount of hours, the truth is that Battlefield 2042 does feel like an incomplete title. Not only does it lack many basic functions of the genre, but it is also plagued with many bugs and graphical errors.

Via: Forbes