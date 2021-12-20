Battlefield 2042 Free This Weekend On PC

The latest Battlefield 2042 will have a free weekend for PC users who will be able to enjoy DICE and EA’s battle royale.

Battlefield 2042 It suffered from various controversies and performance issues upon launch, but that hasn’t made it quite an enjoyable game. You can read Hernan Kralj’s published review:

The arrival of a new Battlefield is always a source of joy for its immense community, who for almost 20 years have continuously enjoyed one of the best sagas of FPS games based on real life war conflicts. Share it with your friends I like this: I like it Charging…



The game will be available for free on Steam for PC from today until Monday, December 20 and will have all the modes to try from Hazard Zone, All-Out Warfare and Portal. They will also offer a 34% discount to buy the game if they want to keep it.

Share it with your friends