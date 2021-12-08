The game has ended up being a sales flop compared to previous installments.

Battlefield 2042 couldn’t have had a worse sales debut. And is that the title of Electronic Arts, far from the numbers of previous deliveries, He has had a hit in sales that he has shared with Call of Duty Vanguard, which has been his great rival saga during all these years. In the case of CoD it is normal seeing the situation of Actvision and the rejection of many players, but Battlefield 2042 sales make it clear that people are getting tired of this FPS genre, which would be being overshadowed by the Battle Royale.

It is because of that the least thing in Battlefield 2042 is to create any kind of controversy that generates bad press, being so that they had not finished saying this and they have already rolled it up again. And is that the shooter title has received a new update that has accidentally revealed some of the skins that the game will receive in the futureOne of these leaks being that of a Santa Claus suit that has caused a reaction that is not at all good.

Players are unhappy with this Santa skin for Battlefield 2042

Thus, many users have shown their dissatisfaction with the image shown, given that they claim that it is completely out of place in a title with this setting. However, to make matters worse, the biggest criticisms come from the fact that they don’t see normal that cosmetics are being made when the title urgently needs to be patched, this being something very similar to what happened years ago when Warner Bros. stated that Batman: Arkham Origins DLCs were a higher priority than correcting bugs and glitches in the game, which could cause the game to freeze.

Faced with these criticisms, DICE has responded on Twitter noting that These skins have been in development for months before the game hit stores, so it is not that they are neglecting patches and updates. In the same way, They confirm that they will not release this skin or any other during the Christmas season.

It will be necessary to see what the future of the game is, but the truth is that Battlefield 2042 image is in tatters, thus joining other games that are launched under the idea of ​​being services that end up failing, being one of the most notorious cases in recent years that of Marvel’s Avengers.

Related topics: Video game

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe