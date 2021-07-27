Battlefield 2042 bots will be very difficult to differentiate from humans, according to developers

Battlefield 2042 will feature some of the most massive maps in the history of the first-person shooter genre, reaching an impressive 128 players in its most massive game modes. It is not surprising that DICE, the developer company, has decided to incorporate bots in their games to be able to reach such a high number in hours or moments with a lower density of players.

The measure has been received in a contentious way among fans, however, the co-developers of the title: Ripple Effect Studios have assured that Battlefield 2042 bots will be very difficult to differentiate from humans.

We can create content with Battlefield Portal without owning a copy of Battlefield 2042

From Ripple Effect Studios they have ensured that players will have a hard time trying to identify a player from a bot in the next Battlefield installment:

“We have tried to do our best to make them play like a player would. So it will be really difficult for people to identify an AI from a real human because they will run around the map, drive vehicles, help others, launch into target locations and things like that, it’s a pretty smart system. And you can also modify some of the things they can and cannot do, including how difficult it is to play against them. “

It seems that from the development team they have had a great consideration when developing the artificial intelligence of these bots, so it does not seem that we have to worry about this aspect. Battlefield 2042 will be released on October 22, 2021.

