Battlefield 2042 becomes the second best debut of the saga

Although its beginning points to be disastrous, the truth is that Battlefield 2042 has swept sales as soon as it reaches the market. The journalist Tom Henderson has managed to know the sales figures reported internally within EA and it turns out that the latest installment of the saga has sold 4.23 million units worldwide in its first week. This is not an official figure shared by the company for the public, but if they end up being accurate, this would mean that Battlefield 204 has registered the second best launch of the series, being surpassed only by Battlefield 3, which placed 4.68 million units in the same period.

Week 1 sales: Battlefield 3 – 4.68M

Battlefield 1 – 3.46M

Battlefield 4 – 2.59M

Battlefield: Hardline – 1.48M

Battlefield: Bad Company 2 – 1.39M

Battlefield: Bad Company – 0.44M# Battlefield2042 – 4.23M – Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) December 3, 2021

Despite the fact that the premiere of Battlefield 2042 is a success in sales, the truth is that The title is surrounded by numerous criticisms for its countless technical glitches and judgible gameplay decisions.. In fact, the first consequences have already occurred, because if a few days ago it was known that Oscar Gabrielson was no longer the general manager of DICE to be replaced by Rebecka Coutaz, former director of Ubisoft Annecy, now it is known that Vince Zampella, father of Call of Duty and Titanfall, he will become the head of the Battlefield franchise.

Battlefield 2042 has started receiving its first updates loaded with bug fixes and improvements. With Zampella reviewing all this content and the future of the series, EA has also decided to open a studio in Seattle focused on the saga. A completely obvious decision, since the sales data only indicate that Battlefield continues to be able to offer large numbers.