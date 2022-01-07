The Free Play Days promotion has started the year in a big way with three games that can be played download and play for free throughout the weekend, although this requires a subscription to Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

All three titles will remain available until 08:59 a.m. on January 10. Until then some of the chosen titles will be on sale in case you dare to add them to your account and thus continue from the last point where you left the game.

Battlefield 2042

Price: 46.89 euros (before 69.99 euros, 33% discount)

The first-person shooter from EA and DICE has opted this time for a multiplayer focused experience with immense scenarios in which action will be the order of the day. Battlefield 2042 will allow 64 people to get together at the same time in a game on Xbox One, while on Xbox Series X / S the number rises up to 128 players.

Starrenegades

Star Renegades presents us with a space adventure with a campaign whose missions are procedurally generated and with a combat system with turn-based battles that places special emphasis on interruptions and counterattacks to know victory.

The Sinking City

Price: 9.99 euros (before 49.99 euros, discount of 80%)

Finally, The Sinking City takes us to the universe of HP Lovecraft with a plot that takes place in the semi-submerged city of Oakmont, invaded by supernatural forces. Our protagonist is a private investigator who will try to find out what is happening with a high replayability by being able to solve the missions in different ways.