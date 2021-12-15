DICE and Electronic Arts continue to gradually improve the content and quality of Battlefield 2042 and from today one of the novelties that they promised days ago is available. It’s about the arrival of the games for 64 players on PS5, Xbox Series X / S and PC versions.

Until now, only those with a copy of the game on PS4 and Xbox One were the only ones who could play games of this type, since in the rest of the systems the capacity increased up to 128 players simultaneously. Of course, good news for all those who do not want to witness so much chaos on the maps.

Of course, we are facing a limited game mode that will remain available during the Christmas season, at least for now. You will find it in Advance and Conquest modes and the featured playlist Rush is also scheduled to be enabled in the next few days.

In principle, this will be the last update you will receive this year Battlefield 2042 together with the two that were published recently and with which they have tried to improve and further refine the quality of this war FPS. Even so, by 2022 it is expected to start the first season which will include a new specialist, more weapons, vehicles and other content.