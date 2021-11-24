The most familiar dates of the year are approaching and we cannot think of a better way to celebrate it than with Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits. The game of logic to train your mind launches on December 3 on Nintendo Switch, but today you can get a copy thanks to our new express draw. At AlfaBetaJuega we are holding a raffle for all our Twitter followers, whose prize is a copy of Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits next to a couple of controls Orange and purple Joy-Con. We tell you below how you can participate.

Big Brain Academy Giveaway: Battle of Wits begins on November 24 at 10:00 a.m. on our Twitter account and ends at 11:59 p.m. the same day. But we make it easy for you so you don’t miss this unique opportunity to take home the nintendo switch game, where you can enjoy it with family or friends. To participate you can follow the instructions in the tweet of the draw that you have under these lines: do RT and mention the friends that you would challenge in Big Brain Academy: Battle of wits, using the hashtag #BattleofIngenio.

The draw will be Available all day and there will only be one winner who has to have residence in Spain. The winner will be announced on our Twitter profile once the draw is over. As you can see, it is very easy to participate to win this Nintendo Switch game. Big Brain Academy: Battle of Wits proposes many tests of visual acuity, memory, calculation or perception, among others, with which you can exercise your mind.