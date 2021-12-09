The battlefield, as photographed by Caras y Caretas magazine in 1910.

The numbers are confusing. It is believed that between 80 and 120 were the grenadiers of the memorable unit created by Jose de San Martin in 1812 those who fought their last fight in American territory for independence. It was what was left of that infernal machinery that was the Army of the Andes.

That battle was on Thursday, December 9, 1824, where, also for the last time, the patriots and the Spaniards collided in a great battle in America. It was in the pampa of Ayacucho, a Quechua voice that means “corner of the dead”, about 400 kilometers from Lima. It was a plain a kilometer and a half long by 700 wide, between the Condorkanqui hill and the Quinua village, a piece of land divided in the middle by the bed of a dry stream.

At dawn that day, the general Antonio José Francisco de Sucre, a 29-year-old Venezuelan, commanded 4,500 Colombians, 1,200 Peruvians and almost a hundred Argentines, the last remnant of the Andes army. “The fate of South America depends on the efforts of this day,” he harangued when he crossed the front line of his army.

The right was commanded by the general Jose Maria Cordoba, 25, with four Colombian battalions. The center, at the orders of William MillerIt was made up of the Peruvian squadrons Húsares de Junín, the regiments of Grenadiers and Húsares of Colombia and the squadron of Grenadiers on Horseback from Buenos Aires. On the left, at the orders of the general Jose de La Mar -who had convinced Sucre to fight there – the Peruvian legion and battalions 1, 2 and 3 of Peru were crowded.

Venezuelan Antonio José de Sucre was the commander of the patriotic forces. He waited for the Spanish to make the first move.

They did not get to gather more than 6000 soldiers, against 9300 Spaniards. A reinforcement that the patriots had been waiting for from Jauja had been annihilated en route.

At 8 in the morning, the Spanish general Juan Antonio Monet, accompanied by his aide-de-camp, he advanced to the patriotic positions. He proposed to the general Cordova that, since in both armies there were chiefs and officers linked by ties of friendship or kinship, “Give each other a hug before breaking our brains”. With the authorization of Sucre, about 100 officers saluted each other cavalierly before being killed on the battlefield. Some would maliciously slip that the fate of the battle had already been decided beforehand and that the Spanish came forward to save the honor.

At 9 o’clock on a cool day, with a blazing sun, the action began with intermittent fires and the exchange of some cannon shots.

It was the Spanish who took the first step. It is what Sucre expected to be able to take advantage of the first enemy error. They advanced with their center and their left, with the intention that with their right they would surround the patriot left. The one who commanded the enemy center was the viceroy himself José De la Serna and Hinojosa. His mistake was wanting to maneuver in a confined space and attack heavily occupied positions, within reach of patriot fire and in broad daylight.

Three of the 14 Spanish generals who led 9,000 men on that historic day (Caras y Caretas Magazine)

The Realistic General Alejandro González Villalobos, on the left he attacked the men of the Cordova, who stopped the attack. And the general Geronimo Valdez attacked the general’s forces The sea, and Sucre he sent Lara’s division to his aid.

The Spanish Monet, who commanded the center, ordered his forces to pass a ditch that split the battlefield in the middle. Some managed to get around it, but the fierce onslaught of the Argentine colonel Manuel Isidoro Suarez, commanded by the Hussars of Junín and the Grenadiers of Buenos Aires, produced an attack so violent that it threw the Spaniards into the ditch, causing confusion and panic in the enemy.

That was the last charge of the San Martín grenadiers for the freedom of America.

It was the harangue of Cordova which ended up crushing the royalist division of General Valdés: “Front division! Weapons at will. Winners pass! “

The last major confrontation between patriots and royalists took place on the pampa of Ayacucho. It was the end of Spanish rule in America.

When the division of Monet It was thwarted, the viceroy himself launched himself with the “Fernando VII”, but his horse was knocked down, mortally wounded and he was taken prisoner, along with a thousand soldiers.

In a hand-to-hand fight, with a fixed bayonet, the division of Cordova he was pushing the confused royalists to the foot of the Condorkanqui hill. At the top, the Colombian flag was already flying.

The Spanish general Valdez, knowing that they had been defeated, sat on a stone seeking to be killed, but was persuaded to continue with the retreat.

José de la Serna was the last Spanish viceroy. He actively participated in the combat, was wounded and taken prisoner.

It was 1:00 p.m. and the Spanish had been defeated. They had 1,400 dead and 700 wounded. Most were taken prisoner, except for a group of 500 men who managed to escape. The patriots had 309 dead and 660 wounded.

It was the end of fifteen long years of war.

With the viceroy imprisoned and seriously wounded, since he had fought hand to hand, the one who decided the capitulation was the general Jose de Canterac, head of the reserve. The 14 Spanish generals were offered the possibility of returning to Spain and they all accepted. The Spanish people would not be kind to them. They were contemptuously nicknamed “ayacuchos.”

Most of the royalist garrisons stationed in different parts of the territory accepted the capitulation, and the last ones that had refused to lay down their arms surrendered on January 16, 1826. Thus ended the Spanish rule in America.

The news of the triumph of Ayacucho took a long time to reach Buenos Aires. Lieutenant colonel Medina, the courier who carried the official sheets, was killed in Guando by a party of rebels who did not recognize him. Just on the night of January 21, 1825, thanks to a letter sent from Lima by the English merchant Cochrane, the porteños found out about the victory. There were festivities, fireworks, meetings and street demonstrations.

In the Englishman’s inn with patio James faunchAt the corner of Rivadavia and May 25, one of the best accommodations in the city, British merchants offered a banquet with 100 covers, attended by ministers, diplomats and citizens. Living and dead soldiers were recognized loudly and battles were remembered in 14 toasts. There was also a celebration at the Consulate offered by the Government and War Ministers, which brought together the most qualified of Buenos Aires society. In all the celebrations, the rooms were adorned with the portraits of Bolívar and Sucre, and with the flags of various American countries.

It is not remembered that someone proposed a toast to Jose de San Martin nor has his name been spoken. On February 10 of that year, the Liberator had left for Europe. Since leaving Peru, had to endure an intense smear campaign and even learned of plans to assassinate him when he planned to travel from Mendoza to Buenos Aires.

Without any welcoming committee, on Monday, February 13, 1826, 78 grenadiers arrived at the Plaza de la Victoria. Of them, seven had the record of having fought since the San Lorenzo fight, fought thirteen years ago: the Paraguayan Jose Felix Bogado, the Cordoba Jose Paulino Rojas, the catamarqueño Francisco Olmos, the puntano Eduardo Damasio Rosales, Second Patricio Gómez, Francisco Vargas and the guaraní Miguel Chepoya, horn of orders.

Appearance of a grenadier, according to the artist Ripamonte, in the times when he was fighting against the Spanish. (Caras y Caretas Magazine)

They were ordered to stay at the Retiro barracks. TO Bernardino Rivadavia It occurred to him that they would be a presidential escort, they would go to fight in the war with Brazil and some would get involved in civil wars.

When the war ended, the regiment was disbanded. The last grenadiers who said goodbye to the struggle for independence in Ayacucho plunged into anonymity, with a saber, spear and courage charge, as their boss had taught them.

