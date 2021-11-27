Battery, processor, connectivity - we loved this about the new HUAWEI MateBook 16

The HUAWEI MateBook 16 is now available in Mexico and we want to tell you the 5 features that we liked the most.

Battery duration

We start with one of the hallmarks of the house: autonomy. HUAWEI is adept at offering extremely long battery life devices, and the HUAWEI MateBook 16 is no exception.

We have a computer that allows you to get to the end of the day practically without having to charge it. Obviously this depends entirely on the use and the tasks you do every day, but we give you an example.

If you use the computer to write, manage social networks, have meetings, listen to music, watch the odd video on YouTube, download documents and even a little photo editing in applications like Lightroom, you will have no problem ending your workday .

And in case you have to charge it, it comes with a powerful 135W charger, which allows you to enjoy up to an additional 3 and a half hours of use, with just 15 minutes of charge.

Can with everything

Another important point is the power of the processor. Here we have a laptop with a processor AMD Ryzen 7 5800 H, Accompanied by 16 GB RAM and storage unit SSD from 512GB, so the processing speed is incredible.

It does not matter if you are a photo or video editor, or an entrepreneur who wants to run his business or a programmer who needs very specialized programs, this computer offers a great experience every time.

And in case you want to have more power, the HUAWEI MateBook 16 count on the High Performance Mode, It is easily activated by pressing the Fn + P keys, which optimizes the computer to better execute the most demanding programs.

Ready for any situation

Another point that we loved is the connectivity of the HUAWEI MateBook 16. It incorporates two USB 3.2 ports, two USB-C ports, an HDMI port, and a 2-in-1 3.5mm headphone and microphone jack connector.

Considering that many of the equipment in this range are limited to offering USB-C ports, having all these connection options helps a lot to have greater compatibility with various accessories, such as memories. USB most popular, wired headphones, cables HDMI to connect to televisions or projectors, and all this without having to spend additional money on adapters to enjoy all of the above.

In addition, it comes with ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Bluetooth 5.1, fingerprint reader on the power button and hidden camera on the keyboard to protect your privacy; As you can see, the HUAWEI MateBook 16 is ready for whatever it takes.

Does not heat up

Another thing that is worth mentioning is that it does not heat up. The HUAWEI MateBook 16 incorporates the cooling system Dual Shark Fin Fan, which are basically two extra wide tubes that expel heat faster, supported by a hinge air inlet and 79 shark fin blades that each fan has.

This system allows the HUAWEI MateBook 16 to work at maximum power for longer without overheating, being extremely quiet and the truth works super well.

Super comfortable keyboard and trackpad

Finally, the keyboard and touch pad that come with the HUAWEI MateBook 16 they are super comfortable to wear.

The keyboard is distributed in a very comfortable way, which fits very well in your hands and you are happy to be typing on the computer. Even the feel of it and the sound of the keys are quite pleasant.

On the other hand, the touch pad is very large and also very comfortable to use, especially if you are one of those who do not like to use a mouse, and you are a fan of multi-finger gestures, it will be a nice experience to work with.

What other things do you like about the HUAWEI MateBook 16?