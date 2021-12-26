Remember that this model contains a long-life LiFePO4 battery capable of withstanding up to 3,500 charge cycles. It comes with nothing less than 13 connectors and it is also compatible with solar panels up to 700W from the firm itself, which is undoubtedly a very interesting plus in this model of the house.

For this occasion Bluetti has wanted to highlight one of its products above the rest of the family. It is what he calls “his beast”, the AC200P model, with a power of 2000 W and a price that drops to its all-time low (the same one it wore on Black Friday): 1,699 euros , which implies a reduction of 300 euros compared to its official label of 1,999 euros.

Other offers from Bluetti

In addition to enjoying that offer again, you also have other top sales discounts for the holidays. This is the case of ultra-portable solar generators Bluetti EB55 Y EB70 with 700 W and 1000 W of power, respectively, which lower 110 euros in both cases. The EB55 -image below these lines- therefore remains in 559 euros while the EB70 is placed in the 659 euros.

We also have several packs, which could be very interesting for those who want to acquire an electric power station and also several solar panels. Keeping this winning combo in mind, here are the packages available on the house offer:

How long do these offers last?

All these great Bluetti offers will be available in a period from December 24, 2021 to January 6, 2022.

In addition, the brand promises more surprise sales every Friday during this period, so that you can ensure that you get the model of the brand that best suits you at the best possible price. Stay tuned to their website so that nothing escapes you.