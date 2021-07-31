With more than a year to go until The Flash is released, Hollywood studio insiders are already speculating. Apparently, Ben Affleck’s Batman and Michael Keaton’s Batman will face off.

Without a doubt, the DC Extended Universe he is looking to redeem himself after his many failures. The studio is looking for a new opportunity with several productions that will enrich its stories on the big screen. Black adam, The batman Y The Flash are some of the main cases. As for the latter, much is expected, as it will be the first time that the ‘scarlet sprinter’ will have a solo film.

A lot has been known about this project. Filming began a few weeks ago in London, England, but they have moved on and are now in Glasgow, Scotland. After some accidents on set, everything has progressed and most of the cast has been seen in promising scenes.

This was the case with Ben affleck, who was observed on a motorcycle with the suit of Batman. What’s more, Michael Keaton and a luxurious sports car or Ezra Miller (Barry Allen) Y Kiersey clemons (Iris West) were also photographed in what will appear to be a romantic scene.

However, already knowing that the subject of the ‘Flashpoint’ and from the corridor’s trip to the past to save his mother and get his father out of prison, the insider Mikey Sutton revealed a very important fact.

According to the report, the two Batman who will appear in the production are expected to fight each other. This would be surprising, not only because two alter egos of the same being will collide for the first time in the DCEUBut because Affleck is almost 50 years old and Keaton 70. Yes, surely the CGI It will help, but it won’t stop thrilling to see this pair in action against the other.

The Flash will open in theaters on September 30, 2022.