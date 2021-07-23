Brian Michael Bendis leads Batman across the universe after the immortal man, Vandal Savage. And you will not be alone Green Arrow, Green Lantern, Nightwing or Jonah Hex accompany you!

Batman is the best detective in the world, and no mystery is too difficult for him, even if it takes him to other worlds, times, or quantum states! Brian Michael Bendis is accompanied by Nick Derington in a play that collects the best of Batman’s silver age, in a tribute to the detective’s meetings with his allies to solve the most complex mysteries.

The history

A robbery in Gotham leads Batman to hunt down the Riddler, but the stolen object hides many secrets. And only Vandal Savage, the immortal, knows how to use them, at least for the moment. The best detective in the world sets out, a mystery has to be solved, and he will need the help of several of his companions, some new like Jinny Hex, and others very close like Nightwing. Travel in time, through space and states of consciousness, there are no limits for Batman, who can move as happily on the frontier of the Wild West as in a cosmic battle of the Green Lantern wearing a white ring.

The authors

Brian Michael Bendis landed in the big brands of the industry after having completed several very powerful films of crime and crime, Torso, Jinx, Goldfish, and having coined with Michael Avon Oeming a perfect mix of police and superheroes, Powers, and his first foray into the best detective in the world created excitement. But the writer, instead of looking for the best known, plunges headlong into the madness of time and space travel, paying homage to Batman’s most extravagant times, and a headline that is always fondly remembered: The Brave and the Bold. Uniting the fate of the bat with several allies, he unravels the mystery little by little, through trips and quantum leaps, which produce between embarrassment and laughter, allowing the reader to let go and unambiguously enjoy a work made mainly for entertainment.

If Bendis is having fun and looking to do something different with Batman, beyond his serious journey in other titles, Derington is not far behind. With clear lines and a lot of light, he leaves the shadows in Gotham, and almost does not use blacks, leaving a brutal light contrast, for a character eternally related to black and night. The cartoonist takes the opportunity to set free his desire to enjoy crazy compositions at times, but never allowing his main objective to escape them, to tell the story well. But not leaving aside at any time to show much more than just an investigation.

A fantastic edit

The work had previously been edited in parts in the ECC magazine that the publisher publishes monthly. So many will wonder if it is worth having it around. The answer is yes. Because the edition is precious, and because the story catches and is read at once, and as a block, its function is somewhat diminished within so many magazines in which it does not occupy the entire extension of the publication, and you can buy it here.

Bendis and Derington make it clear that the first thing is fun, taking Batman, with his intellectual, serious and sober personality, to a crazy world that always remembers that silver age. The one that many try to forget to pick up a witness of seriousness and darkness that nobody has asked for, and that has tarnished since the change of the New 52 to a universe that has always been of superheroes, and not of suffering heroes with lives worse and darker than the ones everyone else has, because being a hero doesn’t come from within, it almost seemed like a tragic sentence.