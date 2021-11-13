1000 issues of Batman in the headline that saw him born deserve a celebration, and its best authors do it in style.

They return to leave their small tribute great authors who made Batman great: Grant Morrison, Scott Snyder, Tom King, Marv Wolfman among others return to the texts accompanied by the present and future of Batman with James Tynion IV, Brian Michael Bendis, Mariko Tamaki or Peter J. Tomasi. And the pencils, classics like Dan Jurgens, John Romita Jr., Walter Simonson or José Luis García López are joined by Brad Walker, David Marquez and Riley Rossimo and many others to shape the shadows and lights of the best detective in the world.

After 1000 issues being the star of Detective Comics, 80 years of publication

Batman retains his good form. Many authors have entered the long life of the bat, among them many have left their mark, others for their long stay and solvency, others for the great changes they produced, and some, for being incarnations that have changed the entire life of the character.

In this special, in a dozen stories, very varied authors recover their character in some cases to tell a little secret that they left in the inkwell, others to remember why the most powerful force of light in Gotham is a dark knight who fight in the shade. But all of them pay tribute to all the authors who have created the world of Batman, and to their influence on all its readers.

From the stories with the bat family, to the intellectual confrontations with a madman like the Joker, through vigilantes who were not because Batman already existed, or reviews through the different times and bat costumes, the twelve stories record the love of the authors pro the character, and the deep understanding of psychology by many of them. Each little story is a step in Batman’s life, one for each month of the cycle that makes up a year of publication of Detective Comics, the long-running series, the cradle of the character.

In the graphic section we can find from the madness of strange physicists and twisted scenes of Riley rossimo to the concise effectiveness of Dan Jurgens, through the spectacularity of Brad Walker and Ivan Reiss, heir to Neal Adams and his style in the opinion of a server, all in the service of showing the many aspects and interpretations that there are of the alter ego of Bruce Wayne in his eternal fight against crime.

Batman Detective Comics Special 1027 is one of those volumes that usually attract the attention of the authors, to be discarded for being only “A tribute”, but that contain love and attention from the authors, for the character and for what they do. And in some cases, they even leave imprints that have been used later in the official canon. A story has many sides, and telling them all in the case of Batman is very difficult, impossible, but taking a look at the authors who have lived with him, it is possible at a glance, with small compilations like this one.