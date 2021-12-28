Batman and Catwoman stand out in the new Batman poster

A new poster of The Batman gives us the two faces of justice that will be seen in this film, with the Dark Knight and the seductive but dangerous Selina Kyle

The cat and the bat stood out in the new trailer for The Batman, a production that gives us its most recent poster for the theaters with Batman and Catwoman.

Through social networks, The Batman production shared the new poster of the film, where the Dark Knight and Catwoman are the protagonists of this new art.

The images are those that an English film magazine presented in recent days, where some aspects were revealed, such as Zoë Kravitz’s study of the videos of lions and cats to understand their combat technique and apply them on stage.

The Batman will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne / Batman, Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle / Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton / The Riddler, Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin and John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone.

They will also be Jeffrey Wright as Police Commissioner James Gordon, while Andy Serkis will play Alfred Pennyworth.

The premiere of The Batman to theaters is scheduled for March 4, 2022.

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

