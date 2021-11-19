DC would be thinking of linking their movies. In this way, it is rumored that Batgirl would be in charge of preparing the ground for the arrival of the solo movie Black Canary.

Batgirl will seek to expand the DC Extended Universe, according to new rumors circulating the internet. Apparently, this film starring Leslie Grace will have the job of preparing the ground and giving way to Black Canary, who will have his solo film. This is great news for fans of DC Comics, who want to see more movies of the different characters that are part of that world. Next, we will tell you in detail all the information that is known about it.

Through social networks, Daniel Richtman revealed with his RPK account exclusive information about Batgirl, the film that will arrive in 2022 on the screen of HBO Max. Apparently, this film will give rise to the solo movie that Black Canary will have. The truth is that this rumor could make a lot of sense, since a movie of that character was confirmed and it is estimated that it will also reach the streaming platform. Furthermore, both characters are founding members of the Birds of Prey team in the comics.

I hear Batgirl leads into Black canary solo — RPK (@RPK_NEWS1) November 14, 2021

Who will bring the character to life?

Since August of this year, rumors began to emerge linking Jurnee Smollett again to the Black Canary. Recall that the actress had the opportunity to play this character in Birds of Prey, the film that starred Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn. After several speculations, the actress confirmed that this project was in process. As revealed, this film is being written by Misha Green, who previously worked with Smollett on the television shows Underground and Lovecraft Country.

Although this film is not planned to be a direct sequel to Birds of Prey, some portals claim that both Batgirl and Black Canary could keep track of the events of the 2020 film. However, it could not count on the appearances of other members of the team, such as Renee Montoya, Huntress and Cassandra Cain. Although, it should be noted that Mary Elizabeth Winsted revealed that she wants to put herself in the shoes of Huntress: “I am happy that I had the opportunity to do at least one iteration of [Huntress] and if that iteration continues, then I’d love to be a part of it, but we’ll see what happens. “

As for Batgirl, this movie will hit HBO Max in 2022 and stars Leslie Grace. In addition to the actress, the film will feature JK Simmons as Commissioner James Gordon and Brendan Fraser, who could play Firefly.