The release date of Batgirl, movie of Dc comics that will introduce the character of Barbara gordon hand in hand with the actress Leslie grace. Everything indicates that we will also see Batman from Michael keaton in the film, and that he will function as a kind of mentor to the Gothamite superheroine, in the purest style Future Batman.

We still do not have a release date, but this could have been confirmed in a veiled way in social networks. In the absence of official confirmation, the planned premiere in HBO Max It would be for the end of the year. That is, in December 2022. It is really early in the release schedule, since post-production has hardly been done, there are still filming elements left and we do not even have an official preview. And there are barely eleven months left for its launch!

Other details of the movie that have been leaked

In addition to this possible release date for Batgirl, other details about the DC Comics movie have been leaked. For example, that the story will be set at Christmas, in the purest style Hawk Eye in Disney plus. In addition, in the next few days they will be filming on the streets of Glasgow, so it would not be strange to find filtered images in the Scottish city soon.

But, without a doubt, what has most excited fans with this information are the reports of the persecution that Leslie Grace and Michael Keaton will carry out. An action scene in which she will use a batmoto and the legendary Dark Knight from Tim Burton He will ride in the classic Batmobile that stole the hearts of an entire generation.

That looks cool!