12/27/2021 On at 13:23 CET

EP

The president of Congress, Meritxell Batet, has tested positive for Covid-19, which has forced her to confine herself and will be the first vice president of the Chamber, the also socialist Alfonso Rodríguez Gómez de Celis, who will preside over the Chamber’s Plenary on Tuesday .

As reported by the Presidency of the institution, Batet is fine and will spend the lockdown at your home, As are the other members of the Chamber suffering from coronavirus or isolated by positives among their relatives.

For the plenary session on Tuesday, in which the General State Budgets for 2022 will be definitively approved, the generalized telematic vote will be re-enabled for all their honorable Members.

The remote voting, that had been used during the bulk of the pandemic, was recovered again last week due to the increase in Covid cases, both outside and within Congress, with the aim of avoiding unnecessary displacements of deputies and crowds in the hemicycle.