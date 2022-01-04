Basque zurrukutuna recipe: garlic and cod soup

Fact checked The article has been verified to ensure the highest possible accuracy (content includes links to reputable media sites, academic research institutions, and occasionally medical studies). All content on our website has been reviewed, however, if you believe that our content is inaccurate, outdated or questionable, you can contact us to make the necessary corrections. 5 minutes

We are going to show you an exquisite recipe for «zurrukutuna», a garlic soup of Basque origin that has proteins of high biological value inside.

We are going to teach you how to prepare a version of garlic soup that stands out for its organoleptic characteristics, in addition to its nutritional properties. It’s about the zurrukutuna, a Basque dish prepared with cod crumbs, which increases the contribution of proteins and essential fats of the preparation.

Remember that it is essential to include fish in the diet on a regular basis. These foods are associated with better health, since they provide essential nutrients that ensure the proper functioning of the body. In fact, some experts recommend prioritizing your intake over meat.

Ingredients to prepare «zurrukutuna»

Cod is a white fish that provides many health benefits.

If you want to prepare zurrukutuna exquisitely, you will need the following ingredients:

150 grams of desalted cod crumbs.

6 cloves of garlic

100 grams of stale bread from the day before.

1 dried chilli.

15 milliliters of chorizo ​​pepper pulp.

100 grams of tomato sauce.

1 tablespoon of sweet paprika.

4 eggs

1 liter of water or fumet of fish.

1 bay leaf.

75 milliliters of extra virgin olive oil.

Salt to taste.

Keep in mind that one of the details that will mark the final result of the dish will be the quality of the cod crumbs chosen. Always try to buy a product that has been correctly treated so that it does not lose flavor and takes advantage of all its power. In the same way, you can try other varieties of hot pepper alternatives to chilli to achieve different nuances.

Step by Step

Peel and slice the garlic cloves. Then, put them in a saucepan with virgin olive oil at the bottom. Sauté the garlic cloves with the chilli until both ingredients are browned. Add the bread cut as finely as possible, along with the bay leaf. Cook everything over low heat until the elements are well integrated. Add the sweet paprika. It is important to stir at this time to avoid burning. Put the tomato sauce in the saucepan along with the chorizo ​​pepper pulp. Cook everything for about a couple of minutes before watering with the water or the fumet. Season to taste and simmer for 30 minutes. It is not advisable to go overboard with the salt at this time, as it will be necessary to incorporate the fish later. When the time is up, turn off the heat and remove the bay leaf and chilli. Incorporate the cod crumbs together with the eggs in the saucepan. Cover and wait a few minutes for both edibles to cook. The result will be a thick and flavorful soup with a high nutritional density.

Benefits of the «zurrukutuna»

Next, we are going to comment on the main benefits that are extracted from the introduction of this recipe in the context of a balanced and varied diet. Keep in mind that the goal is always to avoid nutrient deficiencies that can negatively affect health.

Improves muscle health

The elaboration has a significant concentration of proteins of high biological value from fish and eggs. They have all the essential amino acids, as well as a good score for digestibility. They will help maintain muscle mass in a functional state by preventing tissue catabolism and loss of strength.

In fact, have demonstrated that guaranteeing a high daily protein intake is key to preventing complex pathologies such as sarcopenia. This occurs especially in older adults and conditions their motor skills and well-being. It will also be decisive to promote the practice of physical exercise as a protection measure.

Contributes to weight loss

The power of the chilli pepper in stimulating weight loss should not be forgotten. While is true that the potency will be higher the spicier the final result, The inclusion of this food in the diet on a regular basis can have a positive effect on metabolism and even increase the calories expended throughout the day.

The use of chilli pepper would help increase calorie burning and thus promote weight loss.

This is mainly due to capsaicin, as claimed by one research published in the journal International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition. This substance manages to slightly increase body temperature, resulting in greater energy expenditure during the day. The effects will be greater if physical activity is guaranteed, of course.

Improves the functioning of the cardiovascular system

When it comes to preventing cardiovascular diseases, it is advisable to increase the contribution of certain nutrients through the diet. The omega 3 fatty acids present in many fish and in extra virgin olive oil they will be key to keeping inflammation under control. This is one of the mechanisms underlying many heart diseases.

On the other hand, the consumption of phytonutrients of plant origin should be ensured. Among all of them, special mention must be made of the power of lycopene, contained in tomatoes. According to a study published in the journal Atherosclerosis, this element would be able to help prevent the development of many of the most common cardiovascular problems. Tomato should be consumed regularly.

Prepare «zurrukutuna» in a simple way

As you have seen, it is not difficult to prepare zurrukutuna In a simple way, a dish that all members of the house will enjoy. Not only is it exquisite in terms of flavor, but it also contains a large number of essential nutrients that help improve health and reduce the risk of illness in the medium term.

Anyway, remember that it will be convenient to combine an adequate diet with other healthy lifestyle habits to avoid suffering from complex pathologies. Among them, the practice of physical exercise on a regular basis, exposure to sunlight and good rest stand out. Every night you will have to sleep a minimum of 7 hours for the body to repair itself correctly and reach a state of homeostasis.

