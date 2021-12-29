The Michoacán prosecutor, Adrián López Solís, reported that this morning the professional basketball player Alexis Cervantes was found alive, who disappeared on December 21.

In his social networks, the prosecutor reported that both the Libertadores de Querétaro player and the taxi driver Marcos Sandoval were found in the Venustiano Carranza municipality, Michoacán.

As a result of the inter-institutional operation headed by the @FiscaliaMich, were found alive, in the municipality of Venustiano Carranza, basketball player Alexis Cervantes and taxi driver Marcos Sandoval Julián. In a few moments we share more information. – Adrián López Solís (@Adrian_LopezS) December 29, 2021

Both Alexis Cervantes and Marcos Sandoval were found tied to a tree in said municipality.

Eight days ago, the Prosecutor’s Office reported that after participating in a local tournament in the municipality of Los Reyes, Michoacán, the basketball player lost contact with his family.

