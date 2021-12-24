How to Avoid Common Router Problems

Sometimes he router it overheats, we see that the coverage is not what it should be or even the devices are disconnected. The causes can be several, but in many cases it occurs due to an error that we have made or poor care with this device. That is why it is convenient to know some tips.

Move the router away from heat sources

A mistake that many users make is to put the router in an area of ​​the house where there is not good ventilation. For example, put it on a piece of furniture under a video player, next to the television or any other device. This will cause you to overheat, as they are heat sources.

But the same happens if we simply put a free on top and it cannot pass the air correctly. Even put it next to a window from where it receives direct sunlight. All of this is going to cause it to overheat and malfunction.