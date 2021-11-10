Gasoline price sign at a service station in San Diego, California, USA. November 9, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Blake

By Ahmad Ghaddar

LONDON, Nov 10 (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday following their early-session advance, although the decline was limited by a possible decline in US crude stocks and tight supplies.

* At 1101 GMT, Brent was down 22 cents, or 0.3%, at $ 84.56 a barrel, after hitting a session high of $ 85.50. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was down 49 cents, or 0.6%, at $ 83.66 after rising near $ 85.

* Market sources said that the API report showed that US crude stocks fell by 2.5 million barrels in the week to November 5, versus a forecast of a rise of 2.1 million barrels.

* Official US oil inventory data from the EIA will be released later on Wednesday.

* The chief executive of trading giant Vitol Group, Russell Hardy, said on Tuesday that oil demand returned to pre-pandemic levels and that demand in the first quarter of 2022 could exceed 2019 levels.

* Market gains on Tuesday were mostly driven by a short-term outlook from the EIA, which projected gasoline prices would fall over the next several months.

* That was a key factor that US President Joe Biden was looking at to determine whether to release oil from the strategic reserve amid concerns about the recent spike in gasoline prices.

(Additional reporting by Sonali Paul and Florence Tan in Singapore; edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)