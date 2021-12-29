ReutersOil prices were approaching $ 80 a barrel on Wednesday, as complications from global supplies and a drop in US inventories offset concerns about a surge in coronavirus cases that could reduce demand.

Brent crude rose to $ 79.20 a barrel before falling back to trade unchanged for the day at $ 78.94 at 1055 GMT.

WTI crude futures were down 13 cents at $ 75.85 a barrel, after climbing to $ 76.17.

Both contracts are trading near their highest levels in a month, helped by the strength of equity assets globally.

“The markets are setting prices based on what happens with the latest variant of the coronavirus and now they believe that omicron will have more moderate effects, despite its high transmission capacity,” said OANDA analyst Jeffrey Halley, in a note. sent to clients.

Data released Tuesday by the American Petroleum Institute (API) showed that US crude stocks fell by 3.1 million barrels in the week ending December 24, according to market sources, in line with expectations of nine analysts polled by Reuters.

Official data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) will be released later on Wednesday.

